‘Evil’ abuse of children ; US judge convicts 28-year-old to life in prison.

On Friday, a man was sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting minors, filming the act, and then disseminating the evidence on the dark web, according to prosecutors. The accused, a 28-year-old Fresno resident, was a member of a child exploitation network in California.

According to media accounts, the members mistreated more than 20 youngsters in this manner. The mistreatment was labeled ‘evil’ by the court. In a federal court in Los Angeles, Judge André Birotte Jr said that what John Richard Brinson Jr did to those youngsters was ‘evil’.’ I don’t know what more to say,’ Birotte said.

In a statement, US Attorney Tracy L Wilkison stated, ‘The defendant’s callous and brutal assault of children, some of whom were recorded crying in pain, warrants the life term imposed in this case. The child exploitation business had more than 20 victims – youngsters who were sexually attacked, often repeatedly, for the delight of this defendant and his colleagues.’

The accused had already pled guilty to one count of participating in a child exploitation ring and four charges of producing child pornography. Each count had been assigned to a particular victim.