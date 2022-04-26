UP’s former director of secondary education suspended.

Vinay Pandey, the former director of secondary education, was suspended on Tuesday for leaking a class 12 English exam paper. On April 21, Vinay Pandey was removed of his duties as director of secondary education and transferred to director of literacy alternative education, Urdu, and Oriental languages.

‘Another strict action by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji over negligence in the discharge of official duties. The then Director of Education (secondary) suspended,’ stated a tweet from the chief minister’s office.

It said that he had ordered the suspension of the then-director of secondary education, who had been found prima facie guilty of not properly discharging official duties, negligence and indifference toward government work, and non-compliance with government-level instructions.

After the question paper was leaked in Ballia last month, the Uttar Pradesh secondary school board exam was cancelled in 24 districts. In this case, Adityanath has ordered that the National Security Act be used. The exam that had been canceled was rescheduled for April 13th.