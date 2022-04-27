Ducati launches Multistrada V2 in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Italian automobile brand, Ducati has launched its Multistrada V2 motorbikes in the Indian market. The Multistrada V2 is priced at Rs 14.65 lakh while the Multistrada V2 S starts at Rs 16.65 lakh (both prices ex-showroom India). Bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai.

Both the variants are powered with a 937cc Testastretta, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine will produce 111.5bhp of power at 9,000rpm and 94Nm of peak torque at 6,750rpm. Multistrada was the first motorcycle in the world equipped with Riding Modes, which allow a rider to choose between different pre-set modes to optimize vehicle behaviour based on the rider’s riding style and environmental conditions. It features four Riding Modes (sport, touring, urban and enduro).

The premium motorbike features ABS, traction control, full-LED headlight, 5.0-inch TFT dash, backlit switches, cruise control, a bi-directional quickshifter and a hill hold function.