After groom fails to arrive on time, bride marries another man

In an unusual turn of events, the father of a bride in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district married his daughter to a relative rather than the groom after the drunk groom failed to arrive at the wedding venue on time.

The wedding was set to take place on April 22 in the Buldhana district’s Malkapur Pangra village. All of the preparations were completed, and the wedding ceremony was scheduled for 4 p.m., which was considered auspicious.

The bride and her family waited for the groom to come at the venue, but he did not arrive at the mandap until 8 p.m. The groom and his friends are said to have continued to dance and drink throughout the evening.

‘The groom and his friends were drunk and came to the mandap at 8 pm instead of 4 pm and started fighting. We got my daughter married to one of our relatives,’ he bride’s mother explained. The bride’s father flatly refused to get his daughter married when the groom came at the mandap.

After all of the wedding preparations were completed, the bride’s father consulted a relative who had attended the wedding and had his daughter married to him. ‘The wedding ceremony was supposed to be on April 22, the groom’s side were busy dancing. The wedding time was at 4 pm but they reached the venue at 8 pm. So, I got my daughter married to one of my relatives,’ the bride’s father said.