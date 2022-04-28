Assam Court reserves order on Jignesh Mewani’s bail plea

On Thursday, a court in Assam’s Barpeta district reserved its decision on Gujrat Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani’s bail plea in a case in which he is accused of “assaulting” a policewoman while being transported from Guwahati to Kokrajhar by a police posse. The District and Sessions Court has reserved the order in Mr Mevani’s bail petition until Friday, according to Mr Mevani’s advocate, Angshuman Bora.

‘We placed our arguments before the court. The prosecution side tried to take an adjournment. But the court declined it and asked them to submit their arguments today itself,’ he said. The Congress, which backs Mewani politically, staged a protest march against the Dalit leader’s detention, which led in the detention of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief among others.

Jignesh Mewani was arrested by an Assam police posse last week in Gujarat in relation with a purported tweet in which he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘considered Godse as God.’ According to the FIR at Kokrajhar Police Station, which was accessed by PTI, the independent MLA from Vadgam seat in Banaskantha, who has pledged his support to the Congress, used the same tweet to also urge Modi to plead for communal unity during his visit to Gujarat.