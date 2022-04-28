TN panchayat head says sexual abuse case against son false and politically motivated

After a woman in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, accused the son of Irukkangudi panchayat president Senthamarai of sexually abusing her daughter and then harassed her and her family, he has dismissed the charges as false and politically motivated.

‘The whole thing is a false allegation. I respect women like my own mother and this is all a politically motivated complaint. If this continues, I will commit suicide,’ he said. Devanay, a woman from Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu, filed a complaint accusing Sualaiman, the son of the local panchayat chief Senthamarai, of molesting and abusing her teenage daughter.

The woman claimed that because he backed the ruling DMK party, police were not taking action against him. ‘When we went to meet Sulaiman, he was with relatives and he verbally abused me and my husband and even physically attacked us and stripped us,’ the mother wrote in the complaint.

The panchayat chief, who is a part of the ruling DMK, allegedly threatened the family, according to the complainant. In order to catch the administration’s attention, she allegedly tried self-immolation. An FIR has now been filed in which Senthamarai and three of his sons are mentioned, among others. Two of the eight have been arrested, while five have been granted anticipatory bail, including Senthamarai.