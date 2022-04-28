Woman arrested in Delhi with swamp Deer horns worth Rs 1.5 Crore

A 23-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday in the Timarpur area of north Delhi for allegedly carrying swamp deer horns with the intent of selling them, according to police According to police, she had three kilogrammes of swamp deer horns in her possession, which were valued roughly 1.5 crore on the international market. The police said that, the accused has been identified as Chhoti alias Fatima, a resident of Aruna Nagar, Majnu ka Tilla.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi, police received information on Thursday that a woman was selling swamp deer horns near BD Estate Timarpur. A raid was conducted near the gate of BD Estate Timarpur by police and a Department of Forest and Wildlife official, and the woman was detained.

Swamp deer, also called as ‘barasingha’ because of its multi-pronged horns, may be found all over India. The police said that, the accused stated that she bought the horns from one Gopal Thakur of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh with the intention of selling them in Delhi.

DCP Singh said that a case has been filed at Timarpur Police Station under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act. He went on to say that the probe is still ongoing.