Sexual Assault Case; Kerala actor moves High Court for anticipatory bail

In a sexual assault case filed against him, actor-producer Vijay Babu goes to the Kerala High Court and files anticipatory bail plea. The court is expected to hear the bail plea today in the afternoon. Vijay Babu said in his anticipatory bail petition that the actress who filed a complaint against him is trying to blackmail him.

On the actress’s complaint, Ernakulam South Police filed a sexual assault case against Babu earlier this week. Following that, police filed a new charge against him for disclosing the complainant’s identity on Facebook.

Vijay Babu is expected to return from Dubai and surrender to the police, according to the police investigating the case. ‘We had begun the searches regarding this case. There are still a few places to search. Witness identification and their examination are pending. We are expecting that he might come and surrender before the law. We also took his passport details and travel details,’ Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju said ANI.