Honda launches Honda City e:HEV: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Japanese automobile brand, Honda launched its Honda City e:HEV in the Indian market. The new car is priced at Rs 19,49,900 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be manufactured in India at the company’s plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan.

The new sedan is powered by a unique Self-charging and efficient Two Motor Electric Hybrid system connected to a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine. The petrol engine produces 96bhp, the traction engine generates 107bhp and the generation engine gives a boost of 94bhp. All combined, the City hybrid has an output of 125bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. The engines are linked to the eCVT single-speed transmission. Honda claims a fuel efficiency of 26.5kmpl.

The New City e:HEV is available in a single ZX variant and in five colours – Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and Lunar Silver Metallic.

The new car comes with safety features like ACE body structure, AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System) at low speed EV Mode, 6 Airbags, Honda Lane-Watch, Multi-angle Rear view Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System with Deflation Warning, Vehicle Stability Assist with Agile Handling Assist and Hill Start Assist.