More than 7.5 lakh have given up their citizenship in last 6 years

New Delhi: Data released by the Union Ministry of External Affairs revealed that more than 7,49,765 Indians have given up their citizenship since 2016. The data was presented in the Rajya Sabha.

As per the data, in 2019, around 1.44 lakh Indians renounced their citizenship. In 2016, the number is at 1.41 lakh. Around, 6.08 lakh Indians have relinquished their citizenship for foreign nationality since 2017. Most of Indians who left the country since 2017 went to the US, Canada, Australia and England. These four countries were accountable for 82% of the numbers since 2017.

Since 2017, at least 2.56 lakh Indians have given up their citizenship for the US while more than 91,000 moved to Canada. At least 31 Indians – seven in 2020 and 24 in 2021 – renounced Indian citizenship for Pakistan 2,174 Indians left their citizenship for China. 94 Indians have moved to Sri Lanka. 7 Indian left the country to relocate to Myanmar and 20 to Bangladesh. 134 Indians moved to Nepal after giving up their Indian citizenship.

Meanwhile, India granted citizenship to 5,891 foreigners between 2016 and 2021.Around 8,244 citizenship applications were received from Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Christian minority groups from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan between 2018 and 2021.A total of 3,117 Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Christian minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have been granted Indian citizenship since 2018.