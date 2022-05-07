Biden announces $500 million arms deal for Ukraine

On Friday, US President Joe Biden approved a fresh $150 million arms package for Ukraine, delivering more artillery shells, radar, and other equipment in the latest in a series of transfers aimed at assisting Kyiv in repelling Russia’s incursion.

‘Today, the United States continues to stand with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their nation against Russia’s continued aggression,’ Biden said in a statement.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the US has sent $3.4 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine, including howitzers, anti-aircraft Stinger systems, anti-tank Javelin missiles, ammunition, and the recently revealed ‘Ghost’ drones.

According to a US official, the new package will cost $150 million and will comprise 25,000 155mm artillery rounds, counter-artillery radar, jammer technology, field equipment, and spare parts.

The new transfers would come from the remaining $250 million in the Presidential Drawdown Authority, which permits the president to remove excess weapons from US stocks without congressional permission in the event of an emergency.

Biden presented a $33 billion aid package for Ukraine last month, which included more than $20 billion in military aid. The new spending plan must be approved by Congress.

House and Senate leaders have stated that they want to proceed fast, but no date has been set for a vote on Biden's proposal.

Biden encouraged lawmakers to act fast, claiming that the most recent weapons authorization ‘almost exhausted’ financing for the drawdown power.

‘Congress should provide the requested cash as soon as possible to help Ukraine on the battlefield and at the negotiating table,’ he said.