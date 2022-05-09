Asian country to lift entry restrictions for tourists

Laos: Popular tourist destination, Laos has decided to lift all entry restrictions imposed on tourists. All fully vaccinated tourists will be exempted from entry restrictions. The decision was taken as the daily number of Covid-19 cases declined in the country. The relaxed measures will see international checkpoints reopened for Laotian citizens and foreigners, provided they are fully vaccinated.

At present, all international arrivals are required to complete seven days of quarantine, present a negative Covid-19 test. They were limited to travelling within certain areas with officially sanctioned tour groups.

Tourism is the main source income of Laos. More than 4.7 million tourists visited the country in 2019. But the southeast Asian nation saw an 80% downturn in international traveller numbers in 2020. Laos has reported 663,533 coronavirus cases and 16,509 deaths.