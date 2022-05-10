State Bank of India revises interest rates on these fixed deposits

Mumbai: Largest nationalized bank in the country, State Bank of Indian (SBI) has revised the interest rates on Domestic Bulk Term Deposits from Rs. 2 Crores and above. The new rates will come into effect from May 10.

‘The revised rates of interest shall be made applicable to fresh deposits and renewals of maturing deposits. The interest rates on NRO term deposits shall be aligned as per the rates for domestic term deposits. These rates of interest shall also be made applicable to domestic term deposits from Cooperative Banks’, said SBI.

Also Read: Gulf country implements nationalization of 4 key professions

New Rates:

Tenors Existing Rates For Public Revised Rates For Public Existing Rates for Senior Citizens Revised Rates for Senior Citizen

7 days to 45 days 3.00 3.00 3.50 3.50

46 days to 179 days 3.00 3.50 3.50 4.00

180 days to 210 days 3.10 3.50 3.60 4.00

211 days to less than 1 year 3.30 3.75 3.80 4.25

1 year to less than 2 years 3.60 4.00 4.10 4.50

2 years to less than 3 years 3.60 4.25 4.10 4.75

3 years to less than 5 years 3.60 4.50 4.10 5.00

5 years and upto 10 years 3.60 4.50 4.10 5.00