Toyota launches Fortuner GR Sport in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Japanese automobile manufacturer, Toyota launched Toyota Fortuner GR Sport (GR-S) in the Indian markets. The new SUV is priced at Rs 48.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is the most expensive Fortuner on sale in the country. It is available solely in a 4×4 automatic variant.

The SUV is powered by 2.8-litre diesel engine. It produces notable 201 bhp at 3000-3400rpm and 500 Nm of peak torque between 1600-2800rpm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Fortuner GR-S is available in two exterior colours- Attitude Black and White Pearl Crystal.

The main features include dual-zone climate control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, connected car tech, a JBL audio system, gesture-controlled tailgate, stability control, 7 airbags and traction control. The GR Sport gets a new front bumper with a redesigned air dam and fog lamp housings and GR badging.