Food Poisoning; 2 Dead, 15 Sick at wedding function in Madhya Pradesh

A health official told news agency PTI on Tuesday that two minor girls died and 15 others became ill after suspected food poisoning at a wedding function in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district.

Dr Vineet Shrivastava of Pandhurna civil hospital told news agency PTI that several people in Kodia village, around 90 kilometres from the district headquarters, ate food at a wedding function on Monday night and then complained of vomiting and loose motions.

Palak, 8, and Akshara, 11, both minor girls, died during treatment, he said, adding that two of the 15 others who became ill were in serious condition. After a postmortem, the bodies were given to their family, he added. He said that the incident was being investigated by the police.