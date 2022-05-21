Former Punjab education minister Tota Singh passes away

Jathedar Tota Singh, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab education minister who is credited with making English a compulsory subject in state government schools beginning in Class 1, died on Saturday morning at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

The 80-year-old, a trusted lieutenant of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, was hospitalised over the previous few days due to a liver disease, according to SAD spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema. Tota was elected twice to the Moga assembly sector and once to the Dharamkot seat.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bathinda Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal both expressed their condolences on the demise of the party’s vice-president.