US President Joe Biden has been ‘permanently banned’ from entering Russia, but not Donald Trump!

According to CNN, Russia has revealed an updated list of prominent US names who are barred from visiting the country. US Vice President Joe Biden is among those who have been invited. Other names been included US Vice President Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Interestingly, former US President Donald Trump is not on this list, according to CNBC. Trump was seen as favoring Russian President Vladimir Putin while in power. Trump has already gone against his own intelligence advice by openly praising Putin. The list is widely regarded as a symbolic response by Russia to Western sanctions.

The list now contains 963 Americans who are permanently barred from entering Russia, according to the latest revisions. In the aftermath of Ukraine’s invasion, the US has led the fight to impose sanctions on Russia. The punishing sanctions have made life tough for the Russian economy. However, there are few indicators, if any, that they are acting as a deterrent to future military action in Ukraine.

The revised list includes the vast majority of US Senators and House members. It also includes references to current and past government officials, journalists, and other individuals. Senator John McCain, who passed away in 2018, is also on the list.