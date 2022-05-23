Germany to pursue gas projects with Senegal, Scholz says

Germany intends to pursue gas and renewable energy projects with Senegal aggressively, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday during his first trip to Africa, despite the conflict in Ukraine and its influence on energy and food costs.

Scholz began his three-day journey in Senegal, which has billions of cubic meters of gas reserves and is poised to become a significant gas producer in the region.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Germany is attempting to lessen its reliance on Russian gas. Scholz stated that it had begun discussions with Senegalese officials concerning gas extraction and liquefied natural gas.

‘It is an issue worth pursuing extensively,’ he said during a press conference with Senegalese President Macky Sall, adding that progress in the discussions was in the mutual interest of the two countries.

Germany, according to Scholz, is also interested in Senegalese renewable energy projects. He didn’t go into any greater detail.

On Friday, a German government official stated that Germany may assist in the exploration of a gas resource in Senegal.

Senegal, according to Sall, is ready to work on selling LNG to the European market. Senegal’s LNG output is expected to reach 2.5 million tonnes next year and 10 million tonnes by 2030, according to him.

‘All that is available, and we are willing to engage with Germany in this environment,’ Sall said of gas exploration, project financing, and other issues.