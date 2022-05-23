Mahindra unveils Mahindra Scorpio-N: Know the expected price and features

Mumbai: Indian automobile brand, Mahindra unveiled its Mahindra Scorpio-N. The updated Sports utility Vehicle (SUV) will be launched next month.

As per reports, the SUV will be offered in two engine options- 2.2L diesel and a 2.0L turbo-petrol. Transmission choices will comprise a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

As per reports, the SUV may feature a large touchscreen infotainment system, a new instrument cluster with a coloured central MID, as well as wireless charging, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, a dual-zone auto climate control, auto-dimming IRVMs, power-adjustable driver’s seats, 360-degree camera view, a large panoramic sunroof and the Adrenox Connected car tech among others.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N may be priced Rs 12 lakh for petrol variant Rs 20 lakh for diesel model.