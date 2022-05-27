BMW launches all-electric sedan ‘BMW i4’ in India: Know the feature and price

Mumbai: German luxury car makers, BMW launched its all-electric sedan, BMW i4 in the Indian markets. It is priced at Rs 69.90 lakh. The i4 is imported as a completely built unit. The new sedan can be booked online at shop.bmw.in and deliveries will start by the beginning of July 2022. It will be offered in three colours- Black Sapphire, Sky Skyscraper Grey and Mineral White.

The new sedan comes with an 83.9kWh battery pack. The battery offers 493-590km on a full charge. The engine is capable of producing 335bhp and 430Nm of torque. It supports up to 11kW AC three-phase charging and up to 205kW DC rapid charging. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr in 5.7 seconds.

Other features include BMW Curved Display setup consisting a 12.3-inch driver display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 17-speaker, 464-watt, Harman Kardon surround system, reversing assistant, a wireless phone charging pad, glass roof, a tall and closed-off kidney grille, air curtains, LED headlamps and 17-inch alloy wheels.