India delivers over 25 tonnes of medical supplies to Sri Lanka

India handed over 25 tonnes of medical supplies to Sri Lanka on Friday, valued at over USD 700,000, as part of its continuous efforts to assist the island nation in combating its worst economic crisis and pharmaceutical shortage.

Acting High Commissioner Vinod K Jacob handed over Sri Lankan Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella with a donation of more than 25 tonnes of medical goods valued at SLR 260 million (about USD 732,970), according to the tweet of the High Commission of India in Colombo, which included photos of the consignment handover.

As per another tweet from the High Commission, the humanitarian supplies that arrived on board the INS Gharial include kerosene for use by Sri Lankan fishermen, and these supplies will be handed to the recipients in the following days.

India offered an additional USD 500 million credit line to Sri Lanka last month to help the country pay for imports after its foreign exchange reserves fell drastically in recent months, prompting a devaluation of its currency and spiralling inflation.

Last Monday, India dispatched critical relief supplies worth 45 crores to Sri Lanka, including 9,000 metric tonnes (MT) of rice, 200 MT of milk powder, and 24 MT of life-saving medications.

Sri Lanka is experiencing its biggest economic crisis since its 1948 independence. Long lines for fuel, cooking gas, and other commodities have formed as a result of a catastrophic scarcity of foreign reserves, while power outages and skyrocketing food costs have added to the people’s misery. The economic crisis has sparked a political crisis in Sri Lanka, with demands for the strong Rajapaksas to quit.