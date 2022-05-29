Madhya Pradesh: 97 children get sick after eating ‘Pani Puri.’

A health official said on Sunday that 97 children got food poisoning after eating ‘pani puri’ during a fair in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district. On Saturday evening, all of the victims ate the spicy snack from the same shop at a fair held in the tribal-dominated Singarpur area, 38 kilometres from the district headquarters, where people from various local villages had gone to make purchases, he added.

The children complained of vomiting and stomach pain at 7.30 p.m., according to Dr K R Shakya, civil surgeon at the district hospital. ‘Ninety seven children have been admitted to the district hospital for food poisoning. They are out of danger,’ he said.

According to a police officer, the ‘pani puri’ seller was detained, and samples of the snack were sent for testing. On Saturday night, parliamentaran from Mandla, Faggan Singh Kulaste met with the children receiving treatment at the hospital.