Read about Tenzing Norgay, the great mountaineer on his birth anniversary

Tenzing Norgay OSN GM (29 May 1914 – 9 May 1986), also known as Sherpa Tenzing, was a Nepalese Sherpa mountaineer who was born Namgyal Wangdi. He was one of the first two people to reach the summit of Mount Everest, which he did with Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953, making him one of history’s most famous mountain climbers.

He was designated as one of the 100 most influential individuals of the twentieth century by Time magazine.

Norgay and Hillary were the first persons to stand on the summit of Mount Everest for the first time.

Mount Everest is the highest point on the planet. This enormous mountain has an elevation of 8,849 metres at its peak (over 29,000 feet).

Many mountaineers have attempted to conquer Everest to date, but the majority of their attempts have failed. The harsh weather, scarcity of oxygen, and lack of supplementary supplies make reaching the mountain’s peak an exceedingly tough and risky journey.

Tenzing and Edmund accomplished something previously thought to be nearly impossible on May 29, 1953. The remarkable achievement was accomplished on Tenzing’s birthday, which was an interesting coincidence. Tenzing Norgay was born on the 29th of May, 1914.

He was 31 years old when he reached the summit of Mount Everest. While they scaled Everest in May 1953, the world only learned of their achievement three days later, on June 2, when Queen Elizabeth II coronated the two men.

Nepal declared May 29 as International Everest Day in honour of Tenzing Norgay. In 2008, the year Edmund Hillary died, the day was commemorated for the first time. Every year, it is commemorated primarily to encourage mountain tourism. Ministers, climbers, tourism entrepreneurs, government officials, and a slew of other notables attend Nepal’s mourning events on this day.