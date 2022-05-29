UP: Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind passes resolution against Uniform Civil Code.

On Sunday, the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh, issued a resolution opposing the proposed Uniform Civil Code. According to the Muslim organisation, the Uniform Civil Code will prevent the application of personal law, therefore violating the Indian Constitution’s guarantees.

The resolution stated, ‘This ignores the true spirit of the Constitution.’ ‘No Muslim accepts interference in Islamic law. If any government makes the mistake of implementing UCC, Muslims will not accept this injustice and will be forced to take all measures against it while staying within constitutional limits.’

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal to establish personal laws that apply equally to all people, regardless of religion, gender, or other factors. The BJP-led states and the federal government have promised to put the plan into action.