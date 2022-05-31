Berlin to transfer weaponry to Greece, while Athens would deliver Soviet weapons to Kyiv, says Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that Germany will send infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) to Greece so that the Greek government can pass on Soviet-style weapons to Ukraine.

“We will provide Greece with German infantry fighting vehicles,” he told reporters after a two-day EU summit in Brussels, adding that he had reached an agreement with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Scholz did not specify what type of infantry fighting vehicles Berlin will provide to Greece or what armaments Athens will provide to Kiev.

‘ The defence ministries will hammer out the details and put this agreement in place as soon as possible,’ he said.

According to a defence source, Berlin plans to give 100 obsolete Marder IFVs to Greece, which are owned by armaments manufacturer Rheinmetall.

According to the source, Athens would offer Ukraine with Soviet-style BMP IFVs in exchange.

Germany has been chastised for delaying the delivery of heavy weapons to Kyiv.