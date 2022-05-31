English cricketers Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt get married | See pics

London: England World Cup-winning women cricketers Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt got married on Sunday, England Cricket confirmed in a Tweet on Monday. Current and former England women cricketers like captain Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, popular commentator Isa Guha, and Jenny Gunn attended the wedding ceremony.

‘Our warmest congratulations to Katherine Brunt & Nat Sciver who got married over the weekend’, England Cricket tweeted on Monday afternoon (IST).

Former England cricketer Guha too confirmed the news via her Instagram account. In a story on her Instagram account, Guha said, ‘Proud, Love you both Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt’. Guha also shared a series of photos from the wedding ceremony of the two women cricketers. ‘All love Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver so proud/happy for these beauties’, Guha wrote.

Both Sciver and Brunt were part of England’s 2017 World Cup-winning campaign at home and also played in the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand where England emerged runners-up after losing to Australia in the final by 71 runs. The 36-year-old Brunt, who made her debut for England in 2004, is the senior-most player in the current national side having played 14 Tests, 140 ODIs, and 96 T20 Internationals, while the 29-year-old Sciver made her debut in July, 2013, in the ODI series against Pakistan at home. Sciver has scored 4,774 runs and picked up 140 wickets in all three formats for England in 187 matches.

This is not the first time that same-gender women cricketers got married or engaged in the cricketing world. Before Sciver and Brunt’s marriage, Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu of New Zealand as well as South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk have also tied the knot.