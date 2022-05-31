Hardik Patel likely to join BJP: sources

According to sources, Hardik Patel, who just left the Congress, will join the BJP on Thursday. The 28-year-old Gujarat Patidar leader, who joined the Congress in 2019 to begin his political career, resigned from the party on May 18 after writing a scathing resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi. He targeted Rahul Gandhi in the letter, saying that ‘top leaders’ were distracted by their phones and that Gujarat Congress leaders were more interested with arranging chicken sandwiches for them.

Officially, Hardik Patel has denied joining the BJP, but his support for the party and its leadership told a different tale. Shortly after leaving the Congress, he put an end to speculation by stating that he ‘is not in the BJP yet’ and that he has not decided if to join the BJP or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He also stated that he had ‘wasted’ three years in Congress.

‘I am not in the BJP yet and have not taken any decision to go,’ Hardik Patel told reporters, but he also praised the party on a number of issues, including the Ayodhya judgement and the repeal of Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir special status.

‘I have not taken any decision as of now on joining any political party, be it the BJP or AAP. Whatever decision I will take, it will be in the interest of the people,’ he had said. According to NDTV, BJP sources said Hardik Patel would join the party soon. The sources said that, he has been in talks with the BJP for two months.