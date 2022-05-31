Here is the full list of bank holidays in June 2022

New Delhi: Banks in the country will remain closed for 8 days in June this year. 2 of which are covered under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act and the other 6 being weekend leaves – Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.
All public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks in Shillong would be closed on June 2 which is the first week of June due to Maharana Pratap Jayanti. On YMA Day/Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday/Raja Sankranti, June 15, banks in Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, and Srinagar will be closed.
As per RBI, banks will be granted holidays in three categories – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and the Closing of Bank Accounts.
List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act:
June 2: Maharana Pratap Jayanti — Shillong
June 15: Y.M.A. Day/ Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday/ Raja Sankranti — Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Jammu, Srinagar
List of weekend holidays:
June 5: Sunday
June 11: Second Saturday
June 12: Sunday
June 19: Sunday
June 25: Fourth Saturday
June 26: Fourth Saturday
