Here is the full list of bank holidays in June 2022

New Delhi: Banks in the country will remain closed for 8 days in June this year. 2 of which are covered under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act and the other 6 being weekend leaves – Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

All public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks in Shillong would be closed on June 2 which is the first week of June due to Maharana Pratap Jayanti. On YMA Day/Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday/Raja Sankranti, June 15, banks in Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, and Srinagar will be closed.

As per RBI, banks will be granted holidays in three categories – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and the Closing of Bank Accounts.

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act:

June 2: Maharana Pratap Jayanti — Shillong

June 15: Y.M.A. Day/ Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday/ Raja Sankranti — Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Jammu, Srinagar

List of weekend holidays:

June 5: Sunday

June 11: Second Saturday

June 12: Sunday

June 19: Sunday

June 25: Fourth Saturday

June 26: Fourth Saturday