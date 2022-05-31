ISSF World Cup: Indian women win gold medal

Baku: in shooting, Indian women team consisting of Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita and Shreya Agrawal won gold medal in the 10m air rifle team women competition at the ISSF World Cup held in Baku, Azerbaijan. The Indian eves defeated Anna Nielsen, Emma Koch and Rikke Maeng Ibsen of Denmark by ‘ 17-5’. Poland won the bronze medal.

Serbia is in the top of the points table in the event. Indian squad of 12 is at the fifth position.

Earlier, Indian junior team had bagged 33 medals – 13 gold, 15 silvers and five bronzes at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 in Suhl, Germany. India finished the event on the top of the points table.