‘Something was missing in my penance’: Actress Nagma to Congress

New Delhi: Actor-turned politician, Nagma expressed his dissatisfaction to Congress leadership. Nagma is the general secretary of the Mahila Congress in charge of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Puducherry. She is also the Vice President of the Indian National Congress, Mumbai. She expressed her displeasure over the name of candidates announced for upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. She was not given party ticket to contest.

‘SoniaJi our Congress president had personally committed to accommodating me in RS in 2003/04 when I joined Congress party on her behest we weren’t in power then. Since then it’s been 18 Yrs they dint find an opportunity Mr Imran is accommodated in RS frm Maha I ask am I less deserving’, she tweeted.

SoniaJi our Congress president had personally committed to accommodating me in RS in 2003/04 whn I joined Congressparty on her behest we weren’t in power thn.Since then it’s been 18Yrs they dint find an opportunity Mr Imran is accommodated in RS frm Maha I ask am I less deserving — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) May 30, 2022

‘Our 18 years of penance also fell short in front of Imran Bhai’, she tweeted as a reply to Pawan Khera, the national spokesperson of the party.

Also Read: Police arrest student leader over hate speech

Congress on Sunday announced 10 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls. Congress named former Union ministers P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasik, Vivek Tankha, party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and Ajay Maken.

Polls to 57 Rajya Sabha seats across 15 states will be held on the June 10. The Congress will be able to win 10 seats. The Congress is expected to get 2 seats in Chhattisgarh, 1 seat each in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The party is also likely to get 1 seat each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.