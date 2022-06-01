In May, German unemployment falls better than predicted as influenza restrictions were eased

Despite the war in Ukraine and supply bottlenecks, German unemployment declined in May, according to Labor Office numbers released on Tuesday, as commerce and services benefited from the lifting of influenza restrictions in Europe’s largest economy.

In seasonally adjusted terms, the number of unemployed persons declined by 4,000 to 2.285 million, according to the Federal Labour Office. Reuters polled analysts, who predicted a drop of 15,000 people.

In a statement, the chairman of the labour office, Detlef Scheele, stated, ‘Employment continues to expand and the demand for new workers continues to move at a very high level.’

According to the Labor Office, demand for new employees surged at a quick pace in May, with 865,000 non-seasonally adjusted employment registered, up 211,000 from a year ago.

The utilisation of short-term work, as well as the number of employees affected by it, has recently dropped, according to the report.