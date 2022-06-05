Polestar unveils ‘Polestar 2 BST Edition 270’

Mumbai: Swedish automotive brand, Polestar unveiled its limited edition of Polestar 2 named ‘Polestar 2 BST Edition 270’. The company will only produce 270 unites of the car. The special edition Polestar 2 will solely be available in the US and European markets in grey or white clours.

The limited edition car is powered by two electric motors. The motors will produce 469 bhp and 680 Nm. It features an all-wheel-drive layout. It uses the same 78kWh battery as the regular Polestar 2.

The car features new two-way adjustable Ohlins dampers, stiffer springs, bespoke 21-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero tyres and a new front strut bar.