Sony’s new satellite services unit will develop space lasers

Sony announced the formation of a new firm on Thursday that will create and provide technologies that allow small satellites in orbit to communicate with one another via laser beams, entering the fast-growing space sector.

Sony Space Communications Corp, which was founded on Wednesday, intends to use laser technology to bypass a radio frequency congestion. The devices will communicate between space satellites and satellites communicating with ground stations.

The business did not specify when it hopes to have its first commercial device in orbit, whether it already has clients lined up, or how much money it has invested in the technology to date.

There are approximately 12,000 satellites in orbit, a number that is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years as rocket companies reduce the cost of launching things into space and companies like Amazon and SpaceX build vast networks of low-earth satellites to carry internet communications around the world.

‘The amount of data used in orbit is increasing year by year, but the amount of usable radio waves is restricted,’ said Kyohei Iwamoto, head of the new company.

SpaceX develops its own laser communications devices, which it initially deployed on its Starlink satellites late last year.

Sony stated that one of its first successful tests occurred in 2020, when it transferred high-definition image data by laser from the International Space Station to a Japanese ground station.