Atlanta rapper Trouble shot dead in Georgia in a ‘domestic situation’

Washington: Atlanta rapper Trouble was shot dead in Georgia over the weekend in what has been stated as a ‘domestic situation’.

The 34-year-old, whose real name was Mariel Semonte Orr and was also known as Skoob, was found by Rockdale County sheriff’s deputies lying on the ground at the Lake St. James Apartments on St. James Drive around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release. The rapper was taken to a hospital, where he died from his gunshot wound, police said.

A 33-year-old Atlanta man, Jamichael Jones, was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest, authorities said, though he’s not yet in custody. As per the sheriff’s office, Trouble was visiting a ‘female friend’ at the complex that turned into a ‘domestic situation’. Jones knew the woman but did not know Trouble, reported Deadline.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the rapper’s label, Def Jam, wrote their condolences to Trouble’s family. ‘Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob’, the post read.

Trouble released his debut mixtape in 2011 titled ‘December 17th’. His first major album, ‘Edgewood’ with producer Mike Will Made It, came seven years later and included appearances by other high-profile artists such as Offset, Quavo, Fetty Wap, The Weeknd and Drake. His latest album, ‘Thug Luv’, featuring collaborations with 2 Chainz, Jeezy, Boosie Badazz and City Girls, was released in 2020.