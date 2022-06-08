Innova used in Hyderabad gang rape case marked as govt vehicle

The latest update in the Hyderabad gang rape case has revealed that the vehicle used in the crime, an Innova, was a government vehicle. So far, all six accused named in the case, including four children, have been arrested. A 17-year-old girl went to a club for a party and met a boy. She purportedly left the club in a Mercedes with him and his companions after they promised to take her home.

They soon arrived at a nearby cafe and switched to an Innova at 6.30 p.m. The girl was allegedly transported to an isolated location on Road No. 44 and raped in the accused’s Innova, which was parked in Banjara Hills. The area is a posh suburb in Hyderabad that is home to many high-profile politicians, businessmen, actors, and other notable people. She was returned to the pub around 7.30 p.m.

Saduddin, one of the adults charged in the case, stated that the crime occurred inside a Toyota Innova Crysta. The cops then seized the car from a farmhouse. A woman with ties to a political family owns the farmhouse.

The Innova was found to be a government car, and it was apparently being driven by a top Waqf board functionary. According to sources, both the Mercedes and the Innova were driven by minors during the crime.