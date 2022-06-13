Happy Birthday Disha Patani: Here are the latest and upcoming movies of the actress

Disha Patani, one of Bollywood’s most sought-after actresses, celebrated her 30th birthday today. With her modest yet astounding performance in M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, the actress made her Bollywood debut in 2016 and engraved her presence in everyone’s mind. While Disha’s Instagram account is a one-stop shop for all things fun, gorgeous, and adventurous, she has repeatedly motivated us all to get in shape.

Let’s take a peek at her recent releases and forthcoming flicks on the occasion of her birthday:

1. Yodha

Disha will star with Sidharth Malhotra in the pivotal role in this highly awaited action thriller. Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, will be released in theatres on November 11, 2022. Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar have backed the project. Raashi Khanna will appear in the film alongside Disha and Sidharth.

2. KTina

This Ashima Chibber-directed film was supposed to be released in 2020, however, due to a pandemic, the shooting schedule was pushed back, and no official release date has been set. KTina is a Chandigarh-set film written by Raaj Shandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor, in which Disha plays a superstitious Punjabi girl.

3. Ek Villain Returns

Ek Villain Returns, one of the year’s most eagerly anticipated sequels, is due to enter theatres on July 29. John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha, and Tara Sutaria play significant parts in Mohit Suri’s film. It is the sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. It is produced by T-Series and Balaji Motion.

The actress was last seen Radhe, which was released on May 13 last year, and starred Disha Patani and Salman Khan. The Prabhu Deva-directed film did not fare well at the box office. The film also starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda.

