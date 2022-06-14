ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Oman to face Nepal today

Houston: In cricket, Oman will face Nepal in the ICC World Cup Cricket League-Two Triangular One-Day Series on today. The game will be played at Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston in USA.

Oman is in the top of the table with 40 points. Scotland is in second place, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The United States is fourth, while Namibia is fifth. Papua New Guinea is in seventh place. Nepal ranks sixth in the points table with 12 points from 12 matches. The last match of the series will be played between Nepal and USA on June 15.

Possible Playing XI:

Nepal: Gyanendra Malla, Bibek Yadav, Bhim Sharki, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee, Dipendra Singh Airee, Bikram Sob, Aasif Sheikh, Pawan Sarraf, Sompan Kami, Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh. Rohit Paudel, Sandeep Lamichhane (captain), Binod Bhandari (wicketkeeper), Gyanendra Malla, Karan KC.

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Suraj Kumar (wicketkeeper), Fayyaz Butt, Nestor Dhamba, Shoaib Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Nadeem, Khawar Ali, Jatinder Singh