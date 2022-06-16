After 41 Years, former US President Ronald Reagan’s shooter released

John Hinckley, who attempted to assassinate US President Ronald Reagan in 1981, was fully released from a psych hospital on Wednesday, six years after his discharge. A Washington court determined earlier this month that, after decades of treatment and psychiatric evaluations, Hinckley no longer posed a threat, and that the life-after-release terms imposed on him would be lifted on June 15.

‘After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, FREEDOM AT LAST!!!’ he tweeted on Thursday. On March 30, 1981, Hinckley, now 67, shot Reagan and three people with a revolver outside a Washington hotel. Hinckley claimed he wanted to impress actress Jodie Foster, whom he fell in love with after seeing her in the film ‘Taxi Driver.’

Although Reagan press secretary James Brady was wheelchair bound and had to use a wheelchair, all four persons he shot lived. Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity in his 1982 trial and confined to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, a psychiatric institution in Washington, for 34 years. He was released in September 2016, but he was forced to live with his elderly mother in a gated community in Williamsburg, Virginia, under a slew of restrictions.