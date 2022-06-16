Mom-to-be beauty Sonam Kapoor hosts baby shower | See pics

Mumbai: Actor Sonam Kapoor, who is currently residing in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, recently hosted a glitzy baby shower. The couple recently returned from their Italian babymoon, and were also seen celebrating Sonam’s birthday in Paris with Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani. Aesthetic décor, personalised touch and beautiful flowers, Sonam’s baby shower had a classy touch to the bash.

For the event, Sonam wore a pink maxi dress with cape-like sleeves and paired it with gold earrings. She kept her hair loose while posing for a picture.

A performer named Leo Kalyan, who performed at the baby shower, posted a picture with Sonam. Leo wrote, ‘A spice girl in Bollywood. I just performed at Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower what is life?’

Sonam’s sister Rhea who is currently in London by her side shared some glimpses of the event on her Instagram. The baby shower was all about fun, laughter, beautiful decor, fine flowers and lots of colours! She hosted a few friends for lunch and the decoration looked like a page from a Disney book. The food menu was personalised and hand-written.

Sonam and Anand announced that they are expecting their first child in March earlier this year. Sonam is currently enjoying her third trimester and is often spotted hanging out with sister Rhea in London. Sonam recently turned a year older on June 9 this year. On the occasion of her birthday, she treated her fans with a maternity photo shoot. She was seen wearing a stunning off-white satin outfit by celebrated designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.