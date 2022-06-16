Neighbour Man molested child in Delhi’s Wazirabad; Arrested

In Delhi, a 7-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a neighbour. Wazirabad Police Station has launched an investigation. The accused has been taken into custody. According to the police, they arrived at the victim’s home in the Sangam Vihar area of Wazirabad after receiving a PCR call on June 14 at 9 p.m. Hasib Ahmed, a neighbour of a 7-year-old minor girl, allegedly abused her.

Accused Hasib Ahmed, a Bihar native, fled the scene of the crime after committing the crime. He was, however, arrested the same night. Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital conducted a medical exam on the victim, and a case was filed. Hasib Ahmed, the accused, was sent in judicial custody for 14 days.