Hrithik Roshan’s grandmother passes away; Mother Pinkie Roshan pens emotional note

Mumbai): Actor Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandmother Padma Rani Om Prakash, who’s the wife of late film producer J Om Prakash, passed away on Thursday. The 91-year-old reportedly died due to age-related ailments.

Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan penned an emotional note in memory of her mother. ‘My mother Padma rani Omprakash left us for her onward journey to reunite with daddy..love peace gratitude’, she wrote, adding a picture of her late mother.

In another post, Pinkie showed photo frames of her parents kept on a table. ‘Both are together in harmony and peace my mother, my father..love you both forever’, she captioned the post.

After learning about the demise social media users paid their heartfelt condolences. Reports suggest that she had been battling age-related illnesses for some time. She had been living with her daughter Pinkie Roshan for a few years now. Her husband, filmmaker J Om Prakash, was known for making superhit films like Aap Ki Kasam, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, among others. He passed away in August 2019 at the age of 93.