Security increased across Uttar Pradesh ahead of Friday namaz.

Several cities in Uttar Pradesh have beefed up security in advance for Friday namaz. The decision was made after violence started in several parts of the state during Friday prayers last week. CCTV cameras and drones will be used to monitor all activities in addition to the heavy police presence. In the state’s 24 sensitive districts, 132 PAC companies and 10 CAPF companies have been deployed.

Kanpur, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Sambhal, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Agra, Hathras, and Aligarh have been added to the list of sensitive districts where security has been beefed up. The government of Uttar Pradesh has made it illegal to post any religiously objectionable social media content. Every district’s security will be monitored by the DGP’s headquarters.