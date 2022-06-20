Ten accused in Prayagraj violence case shifted to jails across UP

Ten people arrested in connection with the violence that occurred in Prayagraj earlier this month after protests against suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s remarks about Prophet Muhammad have been sent to jails across Uttar Pradesh.

The process for the transfer was completed on Sunday, according to PN Pandey, the senior superintendent of the Naini central prison, where the accused were kept.

‘A recommendation for their transfers to other jails of the state came from the district administration. Based on the recommendation, the accused have been transferred to other prisons.’ The ten were transferred, according to senior police superintendent Ajay Kumar, because they were suspected of creating trouble.

Among the transferees is Javed Mohammad, who has been named as the main accused by the police. He’s been jailed in Deoria. Others have been sent to Kanpur, Gautam Budh Nagar, Fatehgarh, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra, and Jhansi jails.