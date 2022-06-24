Rashid Latif says, ‘India is a good team, but there is no example of the way Pakistan are currently playing’

According to former wicketkeeper Rashid Latif, Pakistan is simply a better cricket team than India. The experienced player felt that the Men in Green include players who have earned honors from the International Cricket Council, including skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi (ICC).

He praised Team India for their excellent cricket, but he also noted that Pakistan has recently been the best team in international cricket. ‘India is no doubt a good team, but there’s no example of the way Pakistan is currently playing cricket. Pakistan has players like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan who are currently named as the best players by the ICC,’ In Cricket Pakistan, Latif was cited as saying.

Latif, who represented Pakistan in 166 ODIs and 37 Test matches between 1992 and 2003, claimed that Pakistan and India will enter the upcoming Asia Cup as heavy favourites. Other teams are undoubtedly competitive, but India and Pakistan will face off against one another in the Asia Cup 2022, he said.

Latif added that Pakistan would be motivated and self-assured following their 10 wicket victory over the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup encounter played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium last year. ‘I am hopeful for Pakistan to win Asia Cup 2022. The victory against India in the recent T20 World Cup 2021 has increased hopes for Pakistan,’ Latif added.