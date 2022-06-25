Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold surged marginally in the commodity market. In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 380,40, higher by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4755, higher by Rs 10. Yesterday, price of sovereign gold slipped down by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

Also Read: Reserve Bank of India extends credit card, debit card tokenization deadline by 3 months

As per market experts, the price of gold fluctuated in major Indian metro cities over the last 24 hours. Today’s gold price in Chennai is Rs 52,285 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,927 for 22 carat (10 grams). In Delhi, gold is priced at Rs 51,820 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,500 for 22 carat (10 grams). In Kolkata, the price of 24 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 51,820, whereas 22 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 47,500.