FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: India placed in Group A

New Delhi: The official draw for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 was held yesterday. The World Cup will be held in India. Indian team is placed in the Group A. Other teams in the group are United States, Morocco and Brazil. Matches of India will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Group B includes Germany, Nigeria, Chile and New Zealand. Defending champion Spain have been drawn in Group C along with Colombia, Mexico and China . Japan is placed alongside in Group D alongside Tanzania, Canada and France.

The top two teams from each group will enter the quarterfinals. Quarterfinals will be held in Navi Mumbai on October 21 and 22. On October 21, winners of Group A will face the runner-up of Group B and winners of Group B will face the second-placed team from Group A. On October 22, first and second placed teams of Groups C and D competing against each other in the quarterfinals. Semi-finals will be held in Goa on October 26. The loosers finals and final will be held in Navi Mumbai. Final will be held on October 30.