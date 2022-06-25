Germany repeals Nazi-era abortion legislation

germany repealed a nazi-era law that prohibited doctors from providing abortion information on friday.

the bundestag, or lower house of parliament, voted to repeal the law, which means doctors can now provide additional information about abortions without fear of being prosecute

doctors in germany were permitted by law to state that they offered abortions, but they were not permitted to provide any additional information about the procedures involve

abortion is technically prohibited in germany. however, it is permitted under certain conditions, and the procedure must be completed within 12 weeks of conceptio

‘for nearly a century, doctors have been forbidden and penalised for providing factual information about methods and potential risks to women considering terminating a pregnancy,’ justice minister marco buschmann said in a statemen

‘today, this period of mistrust in women and doctors is coming to an end any criminal court sentences based on the law handed down since october 1990 will also be repealed, as will any ongoing proceeding

in the coalition agreement signed in november, the new government outlined its plans to repeal the law.