Rebels under Eknath Shinde name their group ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb.’

As the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena pushes for their disqualification from the assembly, the rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde on Saturday referred to their party as ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb.’

Shiv Sena Balasaheb shall be the name of our organisation. Deepak Kesarkar, a rebel Shiv Sena MLA, stated, ‘Our group will be called Shiv Sena Balasaheb. We will not merge with any party,’ Even though 38 rebel MLAs are camped out in Guwahati, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government keeps a strong face.

Eknath Shinde will be chosen as the assembly’s leader, according to a letter the rebel camp sent to acting speaker Narhari Zirwal on Friday. A resolution of no-confidence was also filed against Zirwal by two independent members who backed him after he accepted to the Sena’s plan to remove 16 rebel MLAs from office.

With Uddhav Thackeray referring to the rebels as “backstabbers” in his Friday address, the Shiv Sena has been in a combative attitude. Shiv Sainiks have sometimes vandalised the offices of rebel legislators.

Tanaji Sawant, a rebel MLA, had his office vandalised by Shiv Sainiks in Pune. The Pune Police has sent out an alert and requested that all police stations provide security at the city’s offices of Shiv Sena officials.