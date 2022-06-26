Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of gold remained firm in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 380,40 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4755. Yesterday, the price of yellow metal surged by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

Gold prices have fluctuated in major Indian metro cities over the last 24 hours. Today’s gold price in Chennai is Rs 52,285 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,927 for 22 carat (10 grams).The gold prices in Delhi is Rs 51,820 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,500 for 22 carat (10 grams). In Kolkata, the price of 24 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 51,820, whereas 22 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 47,500.