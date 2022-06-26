Russia intensifies missile attacks on Ukraine as the G7 leaders meet.

On Sunday, Russian missiles struck an apartment building and a kindergarten in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, in strikes that US President Joe Biden described as “barbarism” as international leaders met in Europe to consider additional penalties against Moscow.

Up to four explosions rattled central Kyiv in the early hours of the morning, the city’s first such attack in weeks.

‘The Russians have struck Kyiv once more. Missiles struck an apartment complex and a daycare,’ the president’s administration said.

According to Deputy Mayor Mykola Povoroznyk, one person was killed and six others were injured. He claimed that later explosions heard in different districts of Kyiv were air defences destroying other inbound missiles.

This weekend, Russia increased its air raids on Ukraine, which also saw the surrender of a crucial eastern city to pro-Russian militants.

‘It’s more of their brutality,’ Biden said of the missile strikes on Kyiv as leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) rich countries convened in Germany for a summit.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, said the G7 countries should respond to the new missile strikes by placing additional sanctions on Russia and delivering more heavy weaponry to Ukraine.

As Europe’s biggest land combat since World War II entered its fifth month, the Western coalition backing Kyiv began to fray as politicians worried about the mounting economic cost.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, stated that the West must maintain a united front against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

‘The price of giving in, of enabling Putin to prevail, of hacking off vast areas of Ukraine, of continuing with his conquering agenda, that price will be far, far higher,’ he told reporters.